Tuesday, January 5, 2021 – Former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga’s party, ODM, has laid down plans to revitalise the outfit amid concerns of dwindling fortunes.

Under the plan, ODM will convene a retreat for all its elected leaders as it rolls out a massive offensive to protect its territories from Deputy President William Ruto’s forays.

Despite his falling-out with President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ruto’s political resurgence appears to be shaking up ODM’s most loyal strongholds with Raila now becoming increasingly worried.

According to sources, Raila will in three weeks’ time chair a meeting of the National Governing Council to rejuvenate the party.

The meeting will focus on a fightback plan against firebrand William Ruto.

The NGC meeting will unveil the NDC roadmap for the party’s national elections – the first of its kind after the infamous ‘men in black’ bungled the 2014 polls following a bitter falling out.

The Registrar of Political Parties has advised parties that are yet to hold internal elections due to Covid-19 to prepare to do so virtually starting next month.

There have been concerns that ODM is slowly losing grip on its porous political strongholds in Western Kenya and the Coast following sustained incursions by Ruto, a 2022 presidential front-runner.

