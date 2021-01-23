Saturday January 23, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has sustained his scathing attacks against former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, saying he has derailed Jubilee government’s development agenda for the last three years.

Speaking during a funeral ceremony in Khwisero, Kakamega County, yesterday, Ruto accused Raila of using the agreement with President Uhuru Kenyatta to hijack government plans for the country.

He challenged Raila and his brigade to own up to the failures of the Jubilee Government and stop hoodwinking Kenyans into believing they were ‘innocent’.

“They pushed their way into government through the handshake, they took over committees of Parliament, they took over the running of government.”

“Three years down the line, because they have failed miserably, they now want to run away from their own failure.”

“They are now trying to say Jubilee has not done this, which Jubilee are you talking about?” Posed Ruto.

The DP, in particular, accused Raila of overturning the priorities of President Uhuru Kenyatta and imposing on Kenyans the much-hyped report of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which intends to change the constitution through a referendum.

“You came and changed the priority of our government, you told us the Big Four Four was not a priority to you…you told us you have alternative priorities in the BBI, we have been at it for the last three years.”

“So you can turn around today and want to escape or run away from the failures you have caused this administration, please have some decency, be gentlemen and accept you have caused the country monumental failure by virtue of overturning the overturning the priority that we had and you will squarely have to carry the consequences of what has happened to us for the last three years, it is obvious, every Kenyan knows,” said Ruto.

Raila has distanced himself from the Jubilee failures, instead accusing Ruto of being the problem.

