Tuesday, 26 January 2021 – A social media user has shared a video alleging that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was in the company of goons when he recently moved around several estates in Nairobi to popularize BBI.

According to Twitter user Oliver Kipchumba, Raila had instructed the goons to attack anyone who shouts “wheelbarrow”.

In the video that Kipchumba shared, a heavily built man, who is said to be among Baba’s goons, is seen carrying a huge stick to discipline anyone who opposed BBI during the rally.

Kipchumba shared the video saying, “Raila had to be accompanied by GOONS to beat up anyone who shouts “wheelbarrow “

Here’s the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST