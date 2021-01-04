Monday, January 4, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has announced that it will openly fight Deputy President William Ruto to counter his growing political activities in the country.

The party, through Director of Elections Junet Mohamed, noted that it planned on resuming nationwide rallies under the guidance of the Ministry of Health Covid-19 regulations.

He noted that the party is slated to hold eight regional party delegates conferences in various counties from March.

This would culminate into the national delegates’ conference (NDC) sometime after June, according to the legislator.

He added that the party had reduced its political activities to give President Uhuru Kenyatta time to implement his projects.

“We wanted to give the President time to implement his legacy projects.”

“That is why ODM kept off high-octane political activities.”

“But that is changing in 2021 and we have formulated the course to re-energise the party,” declared Junet Mohamed.

The legislator added that the party had to protect its political strongholds as it rallied support across the country.

“We are going to fight with Tangatanga openly now.”

“We want to come back forcefully as ODM, through a scorched-earth campaign,” Junet noted.

The remarks come after the surprise victory in the recent by-elections for Ruto’s ally Feisal Bader in Msambweni, an alleged stronghold of ODM.

The Kenyan DAILY POST