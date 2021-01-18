Monday, January 18, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has for the first time concurred with Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is not popular among Kikuyus and may flop badly if it is subjected to a referendum.

Speaking during an interview on Monday morning, Uhuru, however, blamed Deputy President William Ruto for the unpopularity of BBI in Central Kenya, saying the DP has poisoned Kikuyus against him and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga.

The Head of State defended his handshake with Raila, saying it has brought peace and tranquility to the country.

“The reason BBI is not being accepted by our people is because there is someone telling them that they should hold and wait for what he will do.”

“Others have been told it’s about Raila, and I wonder.”

“If the money goes to Kirinyaga and Kiambu, who is Raila’s neighbour there?”

“Kenyans should not be blinded by noise that BBI will use Ksh2 billion or Ksh14 billion.”

“How much has been looted by some of those complaining the loudest which we are trying to recover from them now,” he explained.

The Kenyan DAILY POST