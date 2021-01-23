Saturday, January 23, 2021 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has released the findings of a probe that had put the Deputy President’s office in the spotlight in 2013.

The Office of the Deputy President had been accused of flouting procurement rules in the hiring of a private jet for DP William Ruto to do shuttle diplomacy to rally African leaders against the International Criminal Court, which had indicted him and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Seven years later, the EACC has cleared Ruto and his office and also disclosed that the amount that was under investigation was Ksh18.6 million only.

Ruto made trips to Algeria, Nigeria, Gabon, Ghana and the Democratic Republic of Congo aboard a Bombardier 850 Challenger at the cost of Ksh 100 million taxpayers’ money.

“Investigations revealed that no staff of the Office of the Deputy President (ODP) personally benefited from the award of the tender to E-ADC Limited.”

“There was no loss of public funds as the DP’s trip had been sanctioned by the President,” EACC said in a Gazette Notice published on Friday, January 22.

However, EACC acknowledged that some procurement laws were breached.

Nonetheless, it said that this was occasioned by the urgency of the trip.

“It was practically impossible for the procurement to have met all the requirements of the Public Procurement and Disposal Act, 2005, within the time the travel was scheduled,” the report reads.

The commission also indicated that it wrote to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) under Noordin Haji, recommending that the inquiry should be closed and no further investigations on the matter should commence.

The trip was widely criticised by Opposition leaders, among them Raila Odinga, who blasted the President Uhuru Kenyatta government for wasting public resources.

The Kenyan DAILY POST