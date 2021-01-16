Home Forum RAILA has been appointed the national patron of Stingy Men Association of... RAILA has been appointed the national patron of Stingy Men Association of Kenya! LOL! (PHOTO) January 16, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PHOTO: Has your relationship or marriage reached this stage yet? Con Bishop MARGARET WANJIRU has learnt politics of deceit from RUTO – WTF is this now? (PHOTO) KIDERO goes on PR overdrive as he campaigns to become the next Homa Bay Governor – See PHOTO. This is how ladies are marking territory in 2021! LOL! (PHOTO) The late Kibra MP KEN OKOTH’s mother dies one and a half years after Luo elders warned her of dire consequences for going against... Revealed! Why UHURU and RAILA’s evil plan to swear in KANANU as Nairobi governor flopped yesterday – Never joke with SONKO Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow