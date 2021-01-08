Friday, January 8, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has gone ham on President Uhuru Kenyatta and his government after they killed the giant teachers union, Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT).

This is after a huge number of teachers exited KNUT thanks to Uhuru’s machinations, leaving behind an empty shell.

Speaking yesterday, the ODM leader raised concern over the frustration KNUT is facing from the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and its imminent death.

Raila warned that Kenyans would pay a high price should KNUT crumble and die.

In his statement, Raila criticised the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) for watching as KNUT crumbles.

“Through a series of intentional actions, the TSC has disabled and is now en route to killing KNUT.”

“As of today, membership of KNUT has shrunk from a high of 187,000 to 23,000.”

“Its income has dwindled from Ksh144 million to Ksh15 million against a salary portfolio of Ksh80 million for over 600 workers spread across the country,” he noted.

He stated that the unusual school year had started under very tough circumstances including a raging pandemic, erratic syllabus coverage and upcoming national exams which required the full attention of teachers who were engrossed in the wrangles.

The ODM leader accused TSC of failing to honour its obligations of implementing the 2017-2021 Comprehensive Bargaining Agreement (CBA) as demanded by KNUT and sanctioned by the courts and Parliament.

The primary objective of the 2017-2021 CBA was to ensure that both parties work harmoniously in negotiating the terms and service of teachers to improve teaching standards and performance in teaching service.

“There are also no indications that TSC intends to pay the dues that have been denied members of KNUT.”

“There is equally no indication the TSC will restore KNUT’s membership register to its June 2019 status.”

“TSC has shown no indication to gazette agency fee for KNUT in liaison with the Ministry of Labour,” Raila attacked TSC.

“This standoff benefits no one in the long chain of education stakeholders.”

“It does not benefit the teachers, the TSC, the pupils or even parents. In the long run, the absence of a strong and credible teachers’ union will be extremely costly to the country, making the current efforts against KNUT deeply short-sighted,” he added.

The former prime minister urged KNUT and TSC to return to the negotiation table, go through the rulings of the court and resolutions of Parliament and begin afresh journey of good faith that benefits both parties.

