Thursday, January 7, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto yesterday poured cold water on the looming Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) referendum that is spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake buddy, Raila Odinga.

Speaking at Kairuri Catholic Church in Embu County, during the funeral service of the late Jonnes Wakinyua Njuki, the sister of the retired Cardinal John Njue, Ruto stated that BBI will never see the light of the day and that he will make sure of that.

He said the BBI document is bad for Kenya at the moment and that it is already unpopular in the country as was confirmed by Senate Majority Whip, Irungu Kang’ata, in a letter to Uhuru.

Ruto noted he chose to help the President in initiating development projects and left the BBI politics to the Kieweleke group.

“This time around I am busy assisting the Head of State to develop the nation because development is a priority. BBI issues can be addressed later,” he said.

His troops accused the Kieweleke faction of misleading President Uhuru Kenyatta that the BBI will sail through, saying the document will fail spectacularly because it is unpopular among Kenyans.

They claimed that the signatures which were appended on the referendum Bill forms were fake.

The DP and his allies called on MCAs nationally to throw the document out of the window when it’s tabled in assemblies for discussion.

