Monday, January 25, 2021 – Kirinyaga Woman Representative, Purity Ngirici, has blasted Governor Anne Waiguru for changing tune on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) document.

On Friday, Waiguru, who is among the proponents of BBI in the Mt Kenya region, backtracked and sought consensus over the document.

But speaking in Mwea on Sunday, Ngirici claimed the Tangatanga grouping had long warned that the initiative was divisive, hence the need to have a consensus, advice she says fell on deaf ears.

“There are those who actively went around the country popularising the BBI reggae, which was characterised by chest-thumping and mockery and as such could not pave way for fruitful deliberations,”

“Now, some have started changing the tune and propose a collaborative process, we know what they are seeking is a political mileage. Is she not among governors who criticised Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata for revealing to President Kenyatta that BBI was unpopular in Mt Kenya?” Ngirici posed.

Ngirichi insisted that the BBI initiative should not be treated as a priority at the expense of suffering Kenyans.

“There are important agendas that need the government’s attention before thinking of taking the country to a referendum. That’s why we have been opposing this initiative all along,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST