Position: Project Assistant – Resource Mobilization and Donor Liaison

Location: Nairobi

Job Type: Full Time

Job Description

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is the UN Migration Agency. With 173 member states it is committed to the principle that humane and orderly migration benefits migrants and society. Established in 1951 and

now active in over 400 field locations worldwide, IOM works with partners, government and civil society to:

1. Assist in meeting the operational challenges of migration and mobility

2. Advance understanding of migration issues

3. Encourage social and economic development through migration; and

4. Uphold the human dignity and well-being of migrants and mobile populations.

The Regional Support Unit (RSU) undertakes a support function for the Regional Office and missions within the East and Horn of Africa region. The goal of the unit is to contribute to effective, flexible and comprehensive migration management solutions, through improved accountability to institutional standards, external engagement and use of knowledge. The units remit includes donor engagement and liaison and supporting missions to strengthen their engagement with donors. Within this there are specific functions envisaged including developing knowledge management tools to support donor liaison and resource mobilization.

Under the overall guidance of the Regional Director, the direct supervision of the Regional Project Development Officer, the incumbent will assist the Regional Support Unit in supporting improved knowledge management through strengthened knowledge creation and management related to donor and resource mobilization.

Responsibilities

Research donors active in East and Horn of Africa

Populate and strengthen the database of donors active in East and Horn of Africa

Maintain the donor database ensuring all contacts are recorded

Draft donor briefs

Support donor focused events, including logistics etc.

Support the development of donor focused material and knowledge management materials.

Support resource mobilization and donor liaison capacity building

Support the planning and implementation of donor engagement activities

Perform any other related task as may be assigned.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in International Relation or related field.

3 years relevant work experience

Knowledge and experience working with excel spreadsheets.

Knowledge and experience in developing briefs and visually appealing material

Knowledge of, or experience in East/Horn of Africa is desired

Fluency in English and Kiswahili (oral and written). Knowledge of French an advantage.

How to apply

Interested candidates should submit a Motivational Letter and updated CV indicating the Position Title and Vacancy Number with three professional referees, and their contacts (both email and telephone) to International Organization for Migration (IOM), RO Human Resources Department, via e-mail: ronairobihrdrec@iom.int

Closing Date: 21st January 2021

Only Shortlisted Applicants will be contacted.