Position: Programme Assistant – Immigration & Border Management (IBM)

Location: Nairobi

Job Type: Full Time

Job Description

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is the UN Migration Agency. With 173 member states it is committed to the principle that humane and orderly migration benefits migrants and society. Established in 1951 and now active in over 400 field locations worldwide, IOM works with partners, government and civil society to:

1. Assist in meeting the operational challenges of migration and mobility

2. Advance understanding of migration issues

3. Encourage social and economic development through migration; and

4. Uphold the human dignity and well-being of migrants and mobile populations.

IOM’s Regional Office for the East and Horn of Africa supports and monitors the following countries: Burundi, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda. Through a team of specialists, the Regional Office supports the development, implementation, monitoring, reporting and evaluation of projects and initiatives undertaken by country offices and regional programmes.

Under the overall supervision of the Senior Regional Programme Coordinator -BMM, with the direct supervision of the Project Support Officer, IOM seeks a proactive individual to provide technical support in the implementation of the BMM programme through, assisting in the coordination, implementation, monitoring of and reporting on activities under the IBM-related components of the BMM programme. The overall Better Migration Management Project is a regional, multi-year, multi-partner programme co-funded by the EU Trust Fund for Africa and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) coordinated by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ). IOM is one the main implementing partners for the project along with UNODC, CIVIPOL and the British Council. This three year project is being implemented in the following countries – Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan,Sudan and Uganda.

The Better Migration Management (BMM) programme aims to improve migration management in the region, and in particular, to address Trafficking in Persons (TiP) and Smuggling of Migrants (SoM) from and within the East and Horn of Africa (EHoA) region. More specifically, the programme is expected to strengthen national and regional migration governance in accordance with the global and regional frameworks; increase national and cross-border cooperation on trafficking and smuggling cases between investigation, prosecution, courts and other state as well as non-state actors in accordance with international standards; and improve the prevention of trafficking in persons and protection of vulnerable migrants at local, national and regional level ensuring appropriate assistance and support for victims of trafficking in human beings, taking into accounts the gender specificity of the phenomenon and the particular vulnerability of women and children.

Under the overall supervision of the Senior Regional Programme Coordinator -BMM and direct supervision of the Project Support Officer, the selected candidate will be responsible for the following duties and tasks:

Responsibilities

1. Assist in the technical and administrative implementation of the Integrated Border Management (IBM) activities under BMM.

2. Serve as the focal point for BMM-IBM activities at the Regional lever under the guidance of the Regional IBM Thematic Specialist and Project Support Officer.

3. Assist in monitoring the status of the programme, compile, summarize and present information/data on activities and produce reports on a regular basis, with regards to IBM related activities.

4. Assist the Project Support Officer in providing technical support to increase the capacity of implementing missions engaged in capacity building, cross border cooperation and overall IBM activities.

5. Closely monitor the programme budget consumptions and inform programme staff of any budget lines wrongly charged for re-alignment.

6. Contribute to development of programme work plans in good time to facilitate effective implementation of the programme activities.

7. Attend donor/partner/Government coordination meetings and events as instructed.

8. Assist in developing new proposals as well as fundraising documents in line with IOM guidelines and as instructed by supervisors.

9. Undertake duty travel related to programme implementation as tasked by the Senior Regional Programme Coordinator and Project Support Officer.

10. Organize and arrange conferences and/or training sessions related to programme implementation.

11. Perform any other duties as may be required from time to time in the programme unit.

Qualifications

• Bachelor’s degree in a related field, such as the Social Sciences, Business and Admin, or Law.

• At least three (3) years of professional work experience with United Nations Agency, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) or in the private sector in management of supplies, logistics or administration.

• Knowledge of warehouse and inventory management and ability to effectively put it into practice.

How to apply

Interested candidates are invited to submit a Motivational Letter and updated CV, including daytime telephone number, e-mail contact and referees, to e-mail address: ronairobihrdrec@iom.int referring to this vacancy notice.

Closing Date: 18 January 2021

Only Shortlisted Applicants will be contacted.