Sunday, January 31, 2021 – Renowned scholar and newspaper columnist, Prof. Makau Mutua, has said the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will fail if President Uhuru Kenyatta continues to hold meetings the way he is holding in the Mt Kenya region.

In a tweet on Saturday, Makau, who is a distinguished law professor at the prestigious State University of New York (SUNY) at Buffalo Law School, said Uhuru is committing political suicide by having such political gatherings and they will not help in winning support for the BBI.

Makau said the BBI report is headed in the wrong direction if that is the strategy the president is using to convince Kenyans to pass it.

“I don’t know NOTHING. But you can take this to Equity Bank. BBI will FAIL if all Uhuru Kenyatta does is BLOVIATE and REMONSTRATE with GEMA at Sagana once in a rare blue moon. That’s not serious politics. its political suicide,” Makau wrote on his Twitter page.

