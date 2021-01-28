Thursday, January 28, 2021 – Renowned political analyst, Prof. Herman Manyora, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta will not endorse former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for the presidency in 2022 because he knows he cannot be trusted.

Uhuru, who is in his second and final term, is yet to identify his successor but political analysts have been projecting that the Head of State may endorse Raila Odinga in 2022 due to their latest show of camaraderie.

But, Manyora, who is a lecturer at the University of Nairobi, said Uhuru, who is a billionaire, cannot trust Jakom with his riches.

He said Uhuru will likely pick Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi as his successor since he can protect the properties of dynasties.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta is looking for a candidate who is going to adhere with the rules and regulations of the System. He is also considering a person who is going to take good care of his family’s wealth when he is out of the Government. Uhuru Kenyatta can’t pick Raila Odinga but he is likely to support ANC Party leader, Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi.”Manyora stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST