Monday, January 11, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has suffered a blow ahead of the Matungu by-election after seven MP aspirants ditched his United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The seven aspirants failed to drop their bid in favour of the party’s preferred candidate following a closed-door meeting in Nairobi.

A gathering was convened last Thursday with the aspirants meeting former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale and his former Machakos counterpart, Johnston Muthama, as they were promised the party’s backing.

The aspirants now claim that they were duped into attending the meeting and have now disassociated themselves from the party.

The seven candidates are now planning to proceed with their ambitions in the forthcoming Parliamentary by-elections without any support of a political party.

UDA is planning to back Alex Lanya Wamukoya, a renowned contractor in Kakamega County.

The seven aspirants that attended the meeting include former Constituency Development Fund (CDF) committee chairman Khamis Athman, Murunga’s widow, Christabel, former constituency manager Odanga Pesa.

Paul Posho, Seif Omoro and Anzelimo Kongoti are planning to run on an independent ticket.

“We got surprised when all of us met at Muthama’s office in Gigiri. We were then told to move to Muthama’s home in Runda where we were asked to drop our ambitions in favour of Alex Lanya Wamukoya,” stated Wakoli.

According to reports, the former Ford Kenya national youth leader claimed that he rejected the proposal and stormed out of the meeting.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has slated the Matungu by-election for March 4.

