Friday, January 8, 2021 – A Nairobi court has issued new directives in the death probe of former Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka after detectives requested more time to investigate his sudden death.

Senior Resident Magistrate David Ndungi extended the bond for teacher Esther Nthenya Muli until January 28 and also ordered the police to produce probe reports before the date.

The report will guide the court on whether to exonerate her or allow charges against her.

“We are seeking more time to complete all our investigations.”

“The investigating officer was not provided with a medical report from the hospital,” the prosecution requested.

Defence lawyers did not object to the application and the judge added that the case will be mentioned on Thursday, December 28.

Nthenya was arrested on Monday, December 7, 2020, in connection with the death of the late Senator but was released on a personal bond.

She was found in the company of the deceased who was rushed to hospital on Friday, December 4.

The teacher was released after lab reports indicated that Kabaka was not poisoned as suspected.

The former Senator passed away a week later, on Friday, December 11, 2020.

His family said that he succumbed to a stroke, ruling out reports that he died of Covid-19 or overdosing on a sex enhancement drug.

However, several politicians have called for fresh investigations into his death.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko alleged that he may have been assassinated.

