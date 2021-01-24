Sunday, January 24, 2021 – Chesamisi Boys High School in Bungoma County has been closed indefinitely after the students caused chaos on Saturday night and destroyed property of unknown value.

According to the school principal, Christopher Serem, unrest started early this month when the students started complaining of lack of entertainment among other things.

Things got ugly after the entertainment was recently moved from night hours to daytime.

The students were also protesting after 50 students who were suspended and sent home last term for indiscipline returned on Monday, only to be sent home again.

During the Saturday night protests, the students destroyed two cars, one of which belonged to the principal, and other school property.

See photos of the damage caused by the rowdy students.

The Kenyan DAILY POST