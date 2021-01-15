Friday, January 15, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has vowed to soldier on despite threats and intimidations from President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake buddy, Raila Odinga.

Speaking at a rally in Bomet, the DP reiterated that he will continue with his hustler narrative, noting that every hustle counts.

“We will not buy your threats… saying you will bring DCI, KRA, and EACC…. We will not go back.”

“We will not retreat or surrender.”

“Kenya belongs to everyone and work is work,” he said.

He was accompanied by Bomet Senator Christoper Langat, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen among others.

The DP also reiterated his message that Kenya should not be divided into tribal lines, in a direct attack on the president.

“There are people who were not happy Jubilee was uniting people and they hatched a plan to split the party so that Kenya is split.”

“Even if they split the party, Kenya’s unity will not be divided,” he said.

During the burial of Musalia Mudavadi’s mother last week, Uhuru said Mt Kenya and the Kalenjin communities have produced the country’s four presidents since Independence and should pave the way for other communities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST