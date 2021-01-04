Monday, January 4, 2021 – Popular gospel musician, Kevin Mbuvi Kioko alias Bahati, has hit out at President Uhuru Kenyatta for extending the 10 pm – 4 am curfew for two more months

In a statement on Sunday, Uhuru said he has extended the 10 pm to 4 am curfew for another 60 days to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a post on his Facebook page on Sunday, Bahati said Uhuru should consider the fate of thousands of musicians who have been rendered jobless by the curfew.

The musician said many musicians are husbands/wives and dads/mums who have families looking up to them.

“Happy New Year… This is 2021; No PR No Stunts No Kikis… Just to Let You Know that these Musicians are Someones’ Husbands, Wifes, Dads and Mums. Yes, we have People Who Fully Depend on us and We Have employees too. Your Excellency, I don’t Know if in Your Cabinet there’s anyone Who Cares about The Creative Industry; the DJs, Event organizers or anything Concerning the Entertainment Industry… But if You keep Locking Down the Economy and Limiting Events that We fully Depend on that’s SIMPLY KILLING OUR CAREERS!!!,” Bahati wrote.

