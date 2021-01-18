Monday, January 18, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has begged the Kikuyu community not to be carried away by the ‘Hustler movement’ narrative saying they will live to regret for the rest of their times if they support this kind of nonsense.

Speaking to Kikuyu stations on Monday, Uhuru warned his ‘brothers and sisters” that the ‘hustler’ narrative would set a dangerous precedence.

The President said that there was no way that one can deal with the issues facing Kenyans by dividing them along class lines.

“There are people who are focused on divisions. But let me tell you the truth. Please, there is nothing as important than unity in this country,” Uhuru said.

He added; “I am begging you, our people, do not be incited by people just because of a few coins.”

Deputy President William Ruto has been pushing the ‘hustler’ narrative where he says that every hustle matters and the government should deal with the issues affecting the ordinary citizen.

The DP has been branding his competitors including Raila Odinga and Gideon Moi as dynasties.

But Uhuru told the Mt Kenya voters not to be misled by this narrative saying that it was likely to cause more divisions in the country.

“I am a student of history. If you don’t know where you came from, you can’t know where you are going. Let’s not only walk together as people but with the rest of the country,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST