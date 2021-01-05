Home Editorial Please give RAILA and his brother UHURU a break! – It’s a... Please give RAILA and his brother UHURU a break! – It’s a New Year! LOL! (PHOTO) January 5, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR This is a future architect – The African continent is full of great talents (PHOTO) Beauty with brains – This lady makes beautiful seats using old tyres (PHOTOs) Back to school madness – Who is to blame here, the kid or the parent? (PHOTO) This church notice will just make your day! (LOOK) Hope this will not end in premium tears – Love is a beautiful thing (PHOTO) Burna Boy’s ‘Anaconda’ leaves ladies across Africa with wishful thinking (PHOTO) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow