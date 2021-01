Friday, 22 January 2021 – Popular You Tuber and influencer Kabi Wa Jesus has been exposed badly by Edgar Obare for being a deadbeat father.

Kabi, who pretends to be a born-again Christian, impregnated a lady and refused to take parental responsibility.

The lady is struggling to raise their 7-year-old daughter as Kabi parades a flamboyant lifestyle on social media.

Here are photos of the said lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST