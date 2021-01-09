Saturday, January 9, 2021 – In 2017, this lady identified as Miranda Lumka Jacobs, almost lost her life after she was brutally assaulted by Christian Kadima, the notorious Nigerian man who is in police custody after he murdered Kenyan lawyer Elizabeth Koki.

When Miranda was assaulted by Kadima and left with serious injuries, she took to social media and cried for justice.

Kadima fled to Kenya and found a haven and sadly, an innocent Kenya lady who had a promising future has lost her life in his hands.

Here are photos of Miranda, who is lucky to be alive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST