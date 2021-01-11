Monday, 11 January 2021 – Lawrence Warunge has come into the national limelight after he brutally murdered his family members and a construction worker in the Karura area, Kiambu County.

Lawrence admitted that he committed the heinous murder that has shocked the country before fleeing to his girlfriend’s house.

The 22-year-old University student appeared in court alongside his girlfriend, Sarah Muthoni.

Sarah is alleged to have bought the knives that her boyfriend used to commit the murder.

She also helped him burn some of the evidence after he butchered his family members and a construction worker.

Lawrence and his girlfriend will be detained for two weeks as police continue with investigations.

Here are photos of Esther.

The Kenyan DAILY POST