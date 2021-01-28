Thursday, 28 January 2021 – Mugithi singer, Mighty Salim, was previously married to a lady called Esther before he met his second wife.

According to well-placed sources, Esther dumped Mighty Salim over frequent domestic disputes and got married to a white man.

She once exposed the deceased singer on her Facebook page and accused him of infidelity and violence.

“I am not out here encouraging anyone to leave but no-one should be subjected to violence and cheating. 13 years ago, I left my Mafefeine or bush marriage due to violence and cheating.

“I had been in that situation for a very long time obviously because I was already a mother of two, my eldest Kacy was 4 years old and Leslie was only 2 months old.

“My husband told friends I couldn’t survive without him but I was determined to leave the abusive marriage, “she wrote.

After Esther divorced Mighty Salim, she worked as a waitress in a bar.

After suffering for some time, she met her current mzungu husband who hails from the Netherlands on a dating website.

Esther lives in Abu Dbabi with her husband and works for a security firm.

Check out her photos.

