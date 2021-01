Monday, January 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is the man to beat during the 2022 presidential election going by the way he is attracting huge crowds during his rallies.

For the last year, Ruto through his ‘hustler movement’, has been attracting mammoth crowds, a thing which has shocked the entire government machinery which is opposed to his 2022 presidential bid.

Here are photos of William Ruto’s stopover rally in Dagoretti on Sunday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.