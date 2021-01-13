Wednesday, 13 January 2021– It has emerged that on the fateful day that prominent lawyer Elizabeth Koki died, she had summoned her Congolese boyfriend Christian Kadima to explain about some photos of a woman that she had seen on his phone.

Kadima, who is a gym trainer and a notorious ‘woman eater’, arrived home early to iron out his differences with Koki.

He is suspected to have suffocated her to death during a heated argument, before fleeing to a city lodging.

Detectives have established that Koki and Kadima had frequent wrangles.

According to Kadima’s former lover who is set to record a statement with the police, the deceased lawyer reached out to her in June last year to seek information regarding Kadima’s character.

Koki decided to know more about Kadima’s character after she found romantic messages between him and a woman on his phone.

When she questioned him, he turned violent.

He beat her up inside the family car and left her at the parking.

Kadima and Koki were set to wed in March this year.

