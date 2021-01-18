Monday, 18 January 2021 – A GSU commander identified as Emadau Abakol was killed by Pokot bandits in Kapedo Turkana County during an operation.

According to a police report, the bandits attacked the GSU commander and his colleagues when they were rushing to rescue some police officers who had been held hostage by the bandits.

The senior cop died on the spot during the Sunday evening attack while three other police officers were left with serious injuries.

Here’s a photo of the deceased cop.

