Friday, 29 January 2021 – Mathira Member of Parliament, Rigathi Gachagua, is one of the leaders aligned with Deputy President William Ruto’s hustler movement.

The vocal MP has been moving around the country calling himself a hustler but during the Moi era, he was a powerful district officer (D.0)

Gachagua was a D.O in Molo in 1992 and back then, he used his powerful position to help the deep state evict Kikuyus from the area during the skirmishes.

In this photo, Rigathi is seen in the company of the late President Moi during a State function.

The Kenyan DAILY POST