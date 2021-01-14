Thursday, 14 January 2021 – Faded Akorino singer, Allan Aaron, had disappeared from the limelight until recently when his wife, Shiku, accused him of neglecting her and their 4 kids.

Shiku revealed that before Allan went to the United States of America for a music tour that lasted several months, their marriage was okay but after he landed there, he changed his behaviors.

He would ignore her calls and after some time, he blocked her on the phone and social media.

The singer is said to have jetted back into the country without his wife’s knowledge.

After he came back to the country, he packed his belongings and vanished, leaving his wife to take care of their kids single-handedly.

A photo of Allan Aaron’s wife and kids seeing him off at JKIA before he left for the US has emerged.

They didn’t know that he would turn against them after landing in the so-called land of milk and honey.

