AIC Githumu Mission Hospital is an award-winning mission hospital located in Githumu 45km west of Thika Town in Muranga County.

For generations, we have grown rising to be among the best mission hospitals in Muranga and in Kenya, because of our excellent standards and the high quality of services and personal care we provide.

We are searching for Kenya’s smartest and most caring Pharmaceutical Technologist who want to become amazing all-around evidence-based provider.

Roles and Responsibilities

Review and execute physician’s prescriptions checking their appropriateness and legality

Organize the pharmacy in an efficient manner to make the identification of products easier and faster

Maintain full control over delivering, stocking and labeling medicine and other products and monitor their condition to prevent expiring or deterioration

Listen carefully to customers to interpret their needs and issues and offer information and advice

Prepare medicine when appropriate using correct dosages and material for each individual patient

Keep records of patient history and of all activities regarding heavy medication

Comply with all applicable legal rules, regulations and procedures

Dispense drugs as prescribed

Participate in counselling of patients taking antiretroviral drugs in order to promote compliance with the prescribed regimen

Sourcing for drugs appropriately and liaise with procurement department in placement of orders

Making and follow-up of order to ensure they arrive on time

Locate, remove and discard any expired drugs as per the regulations of Public Health

Attend approved job trainings e.g. seminars or workshops

Conduct monthly physical stock counts

Lead and manage the pharmacy team ensuring motivation of the team, building and encouraging teamwork, ensuring proper coverage, impartial allocation of duties, ensuring completion of assigned daily duties

Supervision of work ensuring quality standards of service are met and maintained

Ensure good store keeping practice for all the drugs

Ensure high quality of drugs is stocked in the pharmacy

Attend to morning devotion without fail

Performs other duties as assigned by Pharmacy Incharge

Required Qualifications and Experience

MUST have atleast 2 years of work experience

MUST be registered with Pharmacy and Poisons Board

MUST have a valid practicing license

Application Procedure

Send your application letter and CV stating how your experience matches the specifications including your current and expected salary via Email: careers@githumuhospital.org on or before 20th January, 2021.