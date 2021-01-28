We are looking for a responsible Personal Assistant to ensure the smooth running of our businesses and delivery of a quality service. S/he will enhance the Director’s capability to expand, develop and manage business efficiently and effectively. The PA will also provide full administrative and secretarial support at a senior level to the Director. Handle sensitive and complex issues in a professional and objective manner. Take initiative as appropriate especially in the Director’s absence. Complete discretion and confidentiality must always be maintained by the PA.
Responsibilities
- Creative, highly motivated and a problem-solver with excellent organization and time management skills.
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment.
- Extensively manage correspondence (emails, calls etc.) and following up as necessary.
- Schedule and coordinate appointments and meetings.
- Prepare reports and documentation for meetings and appointments.
- Devise and maintain a filing/e-filling system for all relevant documents for the business.
- Assist with other ad-hoc administrative and project requirements as needed.
Skills & Competencies
- High level of IT literacy, including experience using ERP systems and the Microsoft Office suite.
- Exceptional oral and written communication skills; Fluency in English is a must.
- Full comprehension of office management systems and procedures.
- Flexibility and ability to multi-task and to prioritize daily workload.
- Excellent planning and organizational skills.
- Discretion and confidentiality.
Minimum Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Secretarial, Commerce or related field.
- At least 10 years’ experience in administration with 3 years as a personal Assistant.
- Professional certification will be an added advantage.
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title as the subject to career@excelwiseconsultants.co.ke on or before, 31st Jan 2021. We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted