We are looking for a responsible Personal Assistant to ensure the smooth running of our businesses and delivery of a quality service. S/he will enhance the Director’s capability to expand, develop and manage business efficiently and effectively. The PA will also provide full administrative and secretarial support at a senior level to the Director. Handle sensitive and complex issues in a professional and objective manner. Take initiative as appropriate especially in the Director’s absence. Complete discretion and confidentiality must always be maintained by the PA.

Responsibilities

Creative, highly motivated and a problem-solver with excellent organization and time management skills.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment.

Extensively manage correspondence (emails, calls etc.) and following up as necessary.

Schedule and coordinate appointments and meetings.

Prepare reports and documentation for meetings and appointments.

Devise and maintain a filing/e-filling system for all relevant documents for the business.

Assist with other ad-hoc administrative and project requirements as needed.

Skills & Competencies

High level of IT literacy, including experience using ERP systems and the Microsoft Office suite.

Exceptional oral and written communication skills; Fluency in English is a must.

Full comprehension of office management systems and procedures.

Flexibility and ability to multi-task and to prioritize daily workload.

Excellent planning and organizational skills.

Discretion and confidentiality.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Secretarial, Commerce or related field.

At least 10 years’ experience in administration with 3 years as a personal Assistant.

Professional certification will be an added advantage.

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title as the subject to career@excelwiseconsultants.co.ke on or before, 31st Jan 2021. We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted