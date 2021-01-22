Friday, January 22, 2021 – Famous Tanzanian gospel singer, Rose Muhando, who was once rumoured to be involved in a secret affair with controversial city preacher, James Maina Ng’ang’a of Neno Evangelism, has disclosed that she will never get married.

According to the singer, her busy schedule as an artist involves a lot of travelling and it’s for this reason that she finds it hard to get a husband.

“I have never gotten married since I do not think I can live with a man and handle him well. I travel a lot and so my work cannot allow me to be with him always.

﻿Maybe I find one who is very understanding but I am very careful with my job and I protect it so much,” Muhando said.

Rose Muhando, a single mother of three children that she sired with different men, revealed that her main focus right now is music.

“My heart is full of my music and even since long time ago, my dad used to complain about my singing. I might not satisfy my husband’s need,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST