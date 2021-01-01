Everybody knows that poverty is not blissful at all. It dehumanizes, demeans and even worse, it leaves one desiring to die. That was my life. I was born to a single mother and all through my life, I did not ever have all the basic supplies because my mother could not afford them.

After my primary education, I did not get the chance to even attend secondary school since my mother was a cake seller and her income could no afford to pay the fees. My life became very tough. I joined my mother in selling cakes and unfortunately, she could not even pay me after I helped her hawk the cakes.

At the age of 16, a very handsome man from the village started liking me and after he saw how easy-going I was, he asked me to marry him and I naively accepted. He did not have much money either but due to the problems I was going through at home, I decided I was better off married.

However, four months into the marriage, my husband started behaving like a beast. He was too lazy to work and he would instead give me a lot of work in his shamba and ask me to give him all the money I had earned. I tried getting into casual labour to avoid going hungry and whenever I earned my wages, he would demand that I give him or I go back to my mother’s house.

I was very unhappy in that marriage since I was like a slave to my husband. One morning, I decided that I would go back to my mother’s house since at least in her house, I would sleep in peace.

I ran away from that marriage and when my mother saw me in the pitying condition that I was in after arriving home, she felt very sorry for me. She told me that she was tired of seeing me suffer and she would therefore look for a rich and good man to marry me since I was very beautiful and had all the qualities of a good wife.

I did not know how she was going to do that but the thought of it excited me so much. Two days later. She told me she had learnt how to easily get a rich and kind man.

“One of my friends told me to visit Doctor Mugwenu who would use his spell casting powers to connect you to a very good and rich man who would take us out of this poverty,” my mother said.

She called the doctor and ordered for a spell that would bring a rich man to my way. The traditional herbalist gave her an appointment the next day. When we went, he cast a love spell that changed my life for the better. The spell was to make a rich man to fall in love with me and treat me like a queen.

It seemed so good to be true until the next day when I was in town doing some shopping, a guy who was driving a four-wheel drive called me while he was in his car and asked me for a direction to some place. I showed him and boom! He started telling me that I looked so beautiful. He took my contacts and within a number of days, he called me and that was where our love story began.

I am now married to him and he even took me back to school and also set up a business for me. That was how I overcame poverty and a life of misery. I advise anyone with a similar problem to visit Dr. Mugwenu. Just like a medical doctor, Dr. Mugwenu does a diagnosis on his clients by asking a few questions for self-introspection in the area of one’s life such as challenges in financial and physical aspects, among others.

Dr. Mugwenu says his spell casting powers work within 24 hours, and usually within the same day they are released. He handles general problems ranging from winning court cases, winning the lottery, protection of family and property, as well as accurately foretelling one’s future.

Many others who have been assisted by Dr. Mugwenu say they have received powerful healing and are now more connected to their fellow lonely hearts.

