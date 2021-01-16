Saturday, January 16, 2021 – An opinion poll conducted by EAL Research Data Company shows that Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, is the only candidate who can beat Deputy President William Ruto if a presidential election is held today.

According to the poll announced on Saturday morning, Mudavadi can garner 53 percent of the votes with Ruto getting 47 percent votes if the election is held today.

The poll also showed that if Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga goes head to head with Ruto, the second in command can manage 50 percent of votes and the former Premier getting 45 percent.

In the overall poll, Mudavadi garnered 41 percent, Ruto second with 37 percent, and Raila trailing with only 22 percent.

Ruto, who is positioning himself to be the “hustler movement’ candidate, is giving the ruling elite sleepless nights since he is changing the medieval narrative of tribal politics to that of issue-based politics.

From 1963, Kenyan leaders have been using their tribal numbers to govern but Ruto through his “hustler movement”, is advocating for leaders to be elected based on their manifesto and ideologies and not tribes.

Here is the summary of the poll that put Mudavadi ahead of Ruto

The Kenyan DAILY POST.