Friday, January 8, 2021 – An opinion poll conducted by polling firm, TIFA, shows that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will flop badly if the referendum is held today.

According to the survey, only 29 percent of Kenyans support the document with 32 percent opposing the document.

Another 26 percent of the respondents said they will not participate in the BBI referendum with 16 percent of Kenyans unsure if they will vote or not.

The poll was conducted with a sample size of 1,550 respondents with a margin of error of +/- 2 percent.

The poll comes at a time there is pandemonium in the political sphere after Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, who is among the proponents of the document, said BBI is not sellable in Mt Kenya region, which is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s political bedroom.

Kang’ata, in a letter dated December 30th, 2020, warned Uhuru that he risks embarrassing himself if he goes blindly to campaign for the BBI in Mt Kenya.

Kangata’s letter generated a lot of heat in the political circles with Uhuru’s men accusing him of being a Tanga Tanga sympathizer.

Tanga Tanga is an amorphous group in the Jubilee Party which is associated with the Deputy President.

The Kenyan DAILY POST