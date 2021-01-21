Thursday, January 21, 2021 – Popular You Tuber and brand influencer, Natalie Tewa, has engaged her fans in a true or false challenge on Instagram, where she opened up on several issues.

Tewa has been laying low after she was linked to a secret affair with flamboyant Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Rumours of Joho’s affair with the pretty You Tuber surfaced last year after Edgar Obare disclosed that she had accompanied him to Dubai aboard a private jet.

When a fan asked her whether it’s true that she is warming the bed of Governor Joho, Natalie gave a vague response.

“Are you dating our mhesh”, the fan asked and she responded saying, “Oooliskia wapi”

The 27-year-old You Tuber also revealed that she is officially off the market although she didn’t disclose the identity of the lucky man who has swept her heart.

The Kenyan DAILY POST