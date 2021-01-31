Sunday, January 31, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again betrayed his deputy, William Ruto, by saying that it is only God who knows who will win the presidency in 2022.

Speaking to over 7,000 Mt Kenya leaders at Sagana State Lodge on Saturday, Uhuru said it is God who will decide on the next president of Kenya after his tenure expires in 2022.

“I have no quarrel with anyone. It’s God who decides, through his people and their votes who will become president,” Uhuru said.

Uhuru further lashed out at some Tanga Tanga leaders whom he claimed were abusing him saying they should offer an alternative to what he and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are proposing through the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

He asked Mt Kenya residents to vote for BBI and not to be misled through what he termed as “lies” propagated by the DP and his allies.

“There is nothing more important than our unity. Let us not be misled. Don’t be lied to. Let us pass this BBI, other things will come later and we will make a decision,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST