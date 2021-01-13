Wednesday, January 13, 2021 – Jubilee Secretary-General, Raphael Tuju, has opened up about the recently unveiled United Democracy Alliance (UDA) party that is associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking during a press conference at the Jubilee headquarters, Tuju explained that UDA had only changed names from the Party of Development and Reforms (PDR), a party that he founded in 2012.

“If you are confused, I am more confused because PDR was POA,” Tuju stated.

He went on to ask the Senate Deputy Majority Leader Fatuma Dullo, who was elected on the PDR ticket, to set the record straight.

“Members of Parliament who were elected on a PDR ticket have seen change of name the way you have seen in the media.”

“There have not been any consultations in terms of where sitting members are concerned, but more importantly PDR was a coalition partner with jubilee and that is why I was given a leadership position in Senate,” Dullo stated, adding that PDR had not been deregistered

“As far as I am concerned, I am still within my coalition partner which is jubilee,” she stated.

Deputy President William Ruto’s affiliation with PDR dates back to 2017 when the party was hosted at DP’s previous private office in Nairobi CBD.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had acknowledged the party during the 2017 campaigns.

The Kenyan DAILY POST