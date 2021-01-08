Friday, 08 January 2021 – Yesterday, social media went crazy after the famous beach boy, Omar Lali, was pictured chilling with a hot lady at Sheila Island.

The photo spread online like a bushfire, sparking rumours that Lali has found a new catch.

The lady in the trending photo, identified as Koko Kamillah Pitrola, rushed to social media to dispel rumours that she is dating the 51-year-old beach boy after she turned into an overnight celebrity.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Koko clarified that Omar is just her close friend.

“So I woke up today to lots of DMS and WhatsApp messages telling me that I’m trending (for the wrong reasons). Cyprian Nyakundi took my picture with my old friend Omar Lali and posted it with totally out of context captions,” she wrote.

Lali has also cleared the air on his alleged affair with Koko.

He said that he has known Koko for 8 years and they are just good friends.

He further added that he is currently single and will let Kenyans know when he falls in love.

“Hi I want to say I have known Koko for eight years. She is my friend, she is not my girlfriend. I do not have a girlfriend. So, am so sorry for those people claiming we are lovers in newspapers. It is not yet time, when the time comes you guys will find out. Don’t take advantage of people and write stupid things on Twitter or Facebook, please guys get a life” he said.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST