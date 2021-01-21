Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is Kenya’s first and largest countrywide, fully-integrated private healthcare system, registered in October 2015 and born out of the Oasis Group Practice model of health services provision to harmonize the various companies & facilities existing across the country under the Oasis umbrella.
We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega and Bungoma.
We are seeking to recruit for the below positions.
Job Title: Office Assistant / Cleaner
(1 Position)
Job Location: Nairobi
Job Type: Full Time
General Description: Responsible for the general cleaning of the hospital to ensure a hygienic environment within the facility.
Duties and Responsibilities shall include but not limited to:
- Cleaning toilets, urinals, hand basins and sinks building floors by sweeping, mopping, scrubbing, or vacuuming them.
- Emptying waste bins or similar receptacles, transporting waste material to designated collection points
- Dusting, damp wiping, washing or polishing the furniture, ledges, window sills and external surfaces of cupboards, shelves and fittings.
- Washing and replacing of curtains.
- Fumigation of the offices when required.
- Replenishing consumable items (soap, toilet rolls, paper towels) if required.
- Follow procedures for the use of chemical cleaners and power equipment (if any), in order to prevent damage to floors and fixtures.
- Serve visitors by greeting, welcoming, directing and announcing them appropriately
- Answer, screen and forward any incoming phone calls while providing basic information when needed.
- Receive and sort daily mail/deliveries/couriers.
- Update appointment calendars and schedule meetings/appointments.
- Perform other clerical duties such as filing, photocopying, printing etc.
- Retrieve information from files when needed
- Responding to inquiries/complaints/issue’s effectively and in a timely manner
- Prepares & types general correspondences, reports, memos etc.
Job Requirements
- Excellent knowledge of Microsoft office packages
- At least have a KCSE Certificate with a minimum of D+
- Good communication skills in both English and Kiswahili
- At least one year working experience in a similar position
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV via email to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the job title on the email Subject.
NOTE:
- We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
- Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.
- Indicate your salary expectation in your application.
- Applications to reach us before close of business 29th January 2021.
“Oasis Healthcare group is an equal opportunity employer”