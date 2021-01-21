Oasis Healthcare Group Limited is Kenya’s first and largest countrywide, fully-integrated private healthcare system, registered in October 2015 and born out of the Oasis Group Practice model of health services provision to harmonize the various companies & facilities existing across the country under the Oasis umbrella.

We currently have facilities in the following counties: Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Homa Bay, Siaya, Uasin-Gishu, Kitui, Nairobi, Kakamega and Bungoma.

We are seeking to recruit for the below positions.

Job Title: Office Assistant / Cleaner

(1 Position)

Job Location: Nairobi

Job Type: Full Time

General Description: Responsible for the general cleaning of the hospital to ensure a hygienic environment within the facility.

Duties and Responsibilities shall include but not limited to:

Cleaning toilets, urinals, hand basins and sinks building floors by sweeping, mopping, scrubbing, or vacuuming them.

Emptying waste bins or similar receptacles, transporting waste material to designated collection points

Dusting, damp wiping, washing or polishing the furniture, ledges, window sills and external surfaces of cupboards, shelves and fittings.

Washing and replacing of curtains.

Fumigation of the offices when required.

Replenishing consumable items (soap, toilet rolls, paper towels) if required.

Follow procedures for the use of chemical cleaners and power equipment (if any), in order to prevent damage to floors and fixtures.

Serve visitors by greeting, welcoming, directing and announcing them appropriately

Answer, screen and forward any incoming phone calls while providing basic information when needed.

Receive and sort daily mail/deliveries/couriers.

Update appointment calendars and schedule meetings/appointments.

Perform other clerical duties such as filing, photocopying, printing etc.

Retrieve information from files when needed

Responding to inquiries/complaints/issue’s effectively and in a timely manner

Prepares & types general correspondences, reports, memos etc.

Job Requirements

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft office packages

At least have a KCSE Certificate with a minimum of D+

Good communication skills in both English and Kiswahili

At least one year working experience in a similar position

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV via email to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the job title on the email Subject.

NOTE:

We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.

Indicate your salary expectation in your application.

Applications to reach us before close of business 29th January 2021.

“Oasis Healthcare group is an equal opportunity employer”