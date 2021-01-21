Vacant Position: Office Assistant
Location: Nairobi
Duties and key responsibilities:
- Monitor guests and inform appropriate employee regarding guest requests for department.
- Maintain records of guest visits in visitors’ log and maintain office phone list to help visitors and employees in all communication.
- Coordinate with various departments and reserve conference room and equipment for customer visits and staff meetings.
- Attend, screen and divert all incoming calls and forward messages to appropriate staff and carry out night office duties.
- Administer and distribute all magazines, newspapers and journals to appropriate staff or library.
- Work with vendors to repair equipment, maintain building and perform HVAC adjustments or light replacements.
- Performs clerical duties, including, but not limited to, type, photocopy, scan correspondence, meeting notes, and forms, mailing and filing correspondence, placing orders, and answering calls, edit documents for accuracy.
- Maintain the Committee calendar for the Chairman and ensure it is adhered to.
- Assists with setting meetings and organizing events when needed.
- Performs additional duties when required, including drafting brochures and organizing the filing system.
- Ensure neat and clean front office area maintain effective environment both employees and customers.
- Maintain all office equipment’s such as copiers, fax machine and first aid kit to facilitate smooth office functioning.
- Provide external and internal support to electrician, locksmith, janitor and maintain security.
Qualifications:
- Over two-year total working experience.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office Programs.
- Self-Driven.
- Exceptional Communication Skills.
- Attention to Details.
- Professional Appearance.
- Strong Problem-Solving Skills.
- Excellent Organizational Skills.
- Enthusiastic and Reliable.
How to Apply
To apply, send your CV only to applications@flexi-personnel.com.
Clearly indicate the exact position (OFFICE ASSISTANT) applied for and your minimum salary expectation on the subject line.
NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placements.