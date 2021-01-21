Vacant Position: Office Assistant

Location: Nairobi

Duties and key responsibilities:

Monitor guests and inform appropriate employee regarding guest requests for department.

Maintain records of guest visits in visitors’ log and maintain office phone list to help visitors and employees in all communication.

Coordinate with various departments and reserve conference room and equipment for customer visits and staff meetings.

Attend, screen and divert all incoming calls and forward messages to appropriate staff and carry out night office duties.

Administer and distribute all magazines, newspapers and journals to appropriate staff or library.

Work with vendors to repair equipment, maintain building and perform HVAC adjustments or light replacements.

Performs clerical duties, including, but not limited to, type, photocopy, scan correspondence, meeting notes, and forms, mailing and filing correspondence, placing orders, and answering calls, edit documents for accuracy.

Maintain the Committee calendar for the Chairman and ensure it is adhered to.

Assists with setting meetings and organizing events when needed.

Performs additional duties when required, including drafting brochures and organizing the filing system.

Ensure neat and clean front office area maintain effective environment both employees and customers.

Maintain all office equipment’s such as copiers, fax machine and first aid kit to facilitate smooth office functioning.

Provide external and internal support to electrician, locksmith, janitor and maintain security.

Qualifications:

Over two-year total working experience.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Programs.

Self-Driven.

Exceptional Communication Skills.

Attention to Details.

Professional Appearance.

Strong Problem-Solving Skills.

Excellent Organizational Skills.

Enthusiastic and Reliable.

How to Apply

To apply, send your CV only to applications@flexi-personnel.com.

Clearly indicate the exact position (OFFICE ASSISTANT) applied for and your minimum salary expectation on the subject line.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placements.