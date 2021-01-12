Kenya Veterinary Board is a State Corporation established under the Veterinary Surgeon and Veterinary Paraprofessionals (VSVP) Act No.29 of 2011.

The Board is mandated to exercise general supervision and control over the training, business, practice and employment of Veterinary Surgeons and Veterinary Paraprofessionals in Kenya and advice the Government in all aspects thereof.

We invite applications from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the following positions

Job title: Office Assistant

Job grade: Equivalent to CSG 15 in the Civil Service

No of posts: 6

REF: KVB/OA /8/2020

Terms of service 2-year contract renewable subject to satisfactory performance

The monthly remuneration will include Kshs -Basic salary: 15,670, House

allowance: as per region of deployment, Commuter allowance: 4,000

This is the entry grade for this cadre an officer at this level will work under the guidance of a senior officer.

Key Responsibilities

Cleaning offices, machines/equipment/apparatus;

Maintaining general cleanliness around the offices by collection and disposal of litter;

Collecting and disposing waste including papers and ensure general proper sanitation;

Dusting the office and ensuring habitable office conditions;

Moving or carrying office equipment, furniture and ensuring orderly arrangement;

Dispatching letters and files; and

Performing general gardening including landscaping, lawn scarping, cutting grass, weeding, and pruning

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have:-

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade D+.

Fulfill the requirement of Chapter Six (6) of the constitution

Proficiency in computer application

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meets the above qualifications should submit their applications through the above email address recruitment@kenyavetboard.or.ke

OR

The Chief Executive Officer Kenya Veterinary Board

PO Box 513-00605

NAIROBI

On or before 15th January 2021 not later than 5.00pm (East African time).

Kenya Veterinary Board is committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution Chapter 232(1) on fair competition and merit representation of Kenya Diverse Communities and according equal employment opportunities to men, women and members of all ethnic groups. The marginalized, minorities and persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Ethics and integrity

Shortlisted candidates shall be expected to prove their compliance with chapter 6 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 by obtaining and presenting clearance/compliance certificates from the following organization during interview.

Kenya Revenue Authority KRA)

Higher Educations Loans Board (HELB)

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)

Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Please Note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce originals of their National Identity card, academic and professional certificates during interviews. Canvasing will lead to automatic disqualification.

Please quote the Advert Ref: No on the envelope/email when applying.