(VDS 10),

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Principal Human Resources & Administration Officer, the Office Assistant will be responsible in carrying out the following functions: –

Ensure that the office environment is safe and healthy and is maintained to good standards.

Assist in making arrangements for in-house events such as meetings/workshops (arranging furniture, boards, charts, stationery and re-arranging after completion).

Prepare and serve hot and cold beverages to staff and visitors.

Ensure sufficient clean drinking water is available for all staff.

Clean the kitchen and kitchen equipment/items and take care of the kitchen items as per inventory while maintaining a hygienic kitchen environment.

Report and defects or shortage of kitchen equipment and supplies and assist in record keeping of all kitchen related expenditures.

Ensure the cleanliness of washrooms and the supply of items such as toilet paper, toilet balls, hand washing soap, paper towels etc.

Undertake any other duty that contributes to the smooth running and development of the office.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade a candidate should possess:

A certificate in Hospitality course, a mean grade of D+ and above for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

He/ She should be able to initiate and adopt results-based management.

Should have at least three (3) years relevant experience.

Key Attributes

The following key attributes will be required for the positions:

Must be a visionary, transformative and results-oriented strategic thinker, demonstratively;

Ability to work in a multi-cultural and multi-ethnic environment with sensitivity and respect for diversity;

Excellent organizational, inter-personal and communication skills;

Capacity to work under pressure to meet strict deadlines;

Be self-driven, a team-player and a mentor/coach; and

Ability to cultivate partnership and collaborations.

Terms of Service

All positions are on contract terms for a period of three years, renewable subject to satisfactory performance. The salary and other benefits attached to this position will be as determined by the VDB in consultation with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

How to Apply

ALL Applications;

Shall start with an online application which will be used to shortlist the applicants. https://forms.gle/FK6QnmeqZ6Xpb5P56

Should be clearly marked “Application for the position applied” on the envelope/subject line.

Each application should be accompanied by detailed curriculum vitae, copies of relevant academic and professional certificates, national identity card or passport, testimonials and other relevant supporting documents. Scanned copies of these documents must accompany an online application. All applications submitted in hard copy should be clearly marked on the envelope and submitted in any ONE of the following ways:

Manual applications should be hand delivered to:

The Director General

Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat

KUSCO Centre, 2nd Floor

Kilimanjaro Avenue, Upper Hill

P.O. Box 52301-00200 Nairobi, Kenya

Online applications should be e-mailed as PDF attachment to vacancy@vision2030.go.ke Posted applications should be addressed to:

The Director General

Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat

KUSCO Centre, 2nd Floor

Kilimanjaro Avenue, Upper Hill

P.O. Box 52301-00200 Nairobi, Kenya

Note: Compliance with Chapter Six of the Constitution

Shortlisted candidates shall be required to submit the following documents to signify compliance with Chapter Six of the Constitution;

Tax compliance certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority;

Clearance certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board;

Clearance from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission;

Certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation Department;

Certificate from a Credit Reference Bureau.

“Women, Minorities, Marginalized and Persons living with disability are encouraged to apply”. All applications should be submitted by 5 pm on 13th January 2021.

Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat is an equal opportunity employer. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.