Our client, Kasha Technologies Ltd (kasha.co), an exciting and fast-growing eCommerce start-up company in East Africa focused on women’s health and personal care, is looking for a dynamic, innovative and result-orientated individual to fill in the following position in Nairobi:

OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR (6 MONTHS CONTRACT)

Reporting to the Director of Finance, the Office Administrator will be responsible for running day to day operations in order to enable Kasha and its staff members to perform at their highest abilities.

The Office Administrator will also be responsible for supporting core functions with realizing their objectives.

Principal Accountabilities

Coordinate and oversee all office activities

Make travel arrangements for travelling employees

Purchase, store and distribute office supplies and make sure they are always in accordance with office needs

Coordinate and participate in office admin and physical space maintenance and renovations when necessary

Performing office errands on a needs basis

Support with company events such as office parties, team building, and more

Plan against an operating budget

Key Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Business or related field.

At least 2 years’ experience as an Office Administrator

Experience using Office Suite, GSuite and project management tools

Fluency in English and Kiswahili is a MUST

Strong communication skills

Excellent organizational and time management skills

Attention to detail

How to Apply

Interested candidates are requested to forward their updated CVs to recruit@virtualhr.co.ke stating the subject heading ‘OFFICE ADMINISTRATOR’ by 19th January 2021 clearly indicating their current and expected remuneration (MUST), daytime telephone contacts and addresses of three referees.

The position is filled as soon as a suitable candidate is found.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.