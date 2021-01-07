Position: Assistant Office Administrator III JG CPSB 11 (1 POST)

REF/MCPSB/267/2020

Terms: Permanent/Contract

Responsibilities

Taking oral dictation; word and data processing;

Managing e- Office;

Ensuring security of Office Records, documents and Equipment

Maintaining an up to date filing system in the office;

Operating office equipment,

Management office protocol;

Managing office petty cash;

Handling telephone calls and appointments

Supervising office cleanliness

Undertaking any other office administrative service duties that may be

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education, mean grade C- (minus) with at least C (Plain) in English or Kiswahili Language or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Diploma in Secretarial Studies from the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC)

Higher National Diploma in Secretarial studies from Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC)

OR

Business Education Single and Group Certificates (BES&GC) from the Kenya National Examinations Council in the following subjects.

Typewriting III (W.P.M)/Computerized Document Processing III;

Shorthand II (80 P.M);

Business English II/ Communications I;

Office Practice II;

Secretarial Duties III;

Commerce II;

Office Management III/ Office Administration and Management III;

Certificate in Computer applications from a recognized institution; and

Shown merit and ability as reflected in work performance and results

How to apply

All applications should be submitted in a sealed A4 envelope clearly marked on the top left side indicating the reference number for position applied for and addressed to:

The Secretary/CEO

Migori County Public Service Board

P.O Box 365- 40400, Suna

Hand delivered applications should be dropped at the offices of the Migori County Public Service Board located at Nyamome along Namba – Masara road adjacent to Nyamome SDA

All applications should reach the Secretary/CEO Migori County Public Service Board on or before Thursday 21st January, 2021 at 5:00pm.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original identity cards, academic and professional certificates and testimonials.

For candidates to meet the requirements of chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, applicants must obtain the following clearance:

Tax compliance certificate from KRA

Clearance certificate from HELB

Clearance certificate from Ethics and Anticorruption Commission (EACC)

Certificate of good conduct from Criminal Investigation Department

NB

Women, People Living With Disabilities and Marginalized Groups are encouraged to apply,

Only shortlisted and successful candidate will be contacted;

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic

Migori County Public Service Board is AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER