Friday, January 8, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, has attacked Deputy President William Ruto for using the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as a scapegoat for Jubilee Government failures.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Thursday, Sifuna said it is shameful for the Deputy President to say BBI is the evil facing Kenyans yet him and President Uhuru Kenyatta have been borrowing and looting money since 2013.

“The debt problem was created by the Jubilee Party. They went on a borrowing spree for projects that are not giving back to the economy. They would hear nothing from us in the Opposition. They are using BBI as a scapegoat for their failures,” Sifuna said.

“You remember the Eurobond when we were crying from the rooftops to get an explanation as to where all these money were applied and all we in the Opposition got was we don’t know how economies are run,” Sifuna added.

Speaking during the requiem mass of the late Mama Hannah Atsianzale, the mother to Amani National Congress Party leader Musalia Mudavadi at Friends Church, Ngong Road, the DP accused Opposition leaders of associating themselves with Jubilee during good times and abandoning during bad times.

“Let us be friends and partners when times are good but also let us be friends and partners when times are not so good,” Ruto said.

