Tuesday, January 19, 2021 – Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi has accused Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, of plotting to kill him.

Havi and Sifuna met on Monday during the annual LSK General meeting and they hurled unprintable worlds at each other

In a tweet through his Twitter account, Havi pointed out that he will be suing Sifuna.

He further noted that should his life be in danger, then Sifuna and his political allies should be held accountable.

“I will be submitting a formal complaint to the @IG_NPS, @NPSOfficial_KE and @DCI_Kenya on the offense threat to murder made against me yesterday by @TheODMparty Secretary General Edwin Sifuna. Should my life be endangered, you know the culprit and his principals,” said Nelson Havi.

Havi shared the video with the part that reveals Sifuna told him that he will be murdered, and he will go to bury him.

“You will die by the bullet, and I will come to bury you,” Sifuna can be heard threatening Havi.

Here is the video

The Kenyan DAILY POST