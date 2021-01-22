Friday, January 22, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has resolved not to rely on President Uhuru Kenyatta to marshal the Mt Kenya electorate to support Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

During a meeting attended by ODM‘s top brass at Orange house on Wednesday, the Orange party said Raila Odinga should hit the ground running campaigning for the presidency and should not be held hostage by BBI.

The push for Raila to concentrate on his presidential bid in 2022 is being seen in some quarters as driven by fears that Uhuru may fail to rally his supporters in Mt Kenya to back the ODM party leader in the wake of a resurgent Deputy President William Ruto.

Ruto has made no secret of his intention to succeed his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, at State House in August next year, and together with his allies are covering the country marketing the newly re-branded United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party and his candidature.

Raila, who is Ruto’s main challenger, is yet to officially declare that he will be on the ballot and according to ODM officials, this may jeopardize his plan of succeeding Uhuru in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST